Arctic blast settles in

Cold air has rushed into this morning behind a cold front yesterday. A few flurries will be around early today. Breezy winds from the west are only making it feel colder with wind chills staying below zero all day long. Highs will only be in the teens... but at least it will be sunny.

Clear skies, cold temperatures and a steady breeze continues tonight. That means wind chills will range from 10 to 20 below zero. Actual air temperatures will range from the low single digits near the lake to below zero inland.

Tuesday morning will be the worst of the wind chills with some spots feeling as cold as 20 below. Temperatures will start to warm by Wednesday afternoon. We might even get close to the low 40s by Friday. But get ready for an even colder round of arctic air for next week.

MONDAY: Am Flurries, Becoming Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Very Cold

High: 17, Wind Chill 0 to -10

Wind: WNW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold

Low: Lake 4, Inland -1

Wind Chill: -10 to -20

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Very Cold

High: 16, Wind Chill: -20 to 0

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High: 39

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High: 42

