Another warm fall day, temperatures climb into the upper 70s

Well, we hit 80 degrees on Sunday in Milwaukee, and we have a chance to do it again today! Starting off warm for this time of year in the 50s. Lots of sunshine and a steady breeze from the southwest will push highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, close to 20 degrees above average.

A weakening low pressure will bring clouds and an isolated rain shower on Tuesday. Highs fall a bit into the low 70s.

A cold front moves across the state on Wednesday. You will notice the cooler temperatures back down near normal in the low 60s. Cooler air continues into Thursday with probably our best chance of rain this week coming Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures look to rebound slightly Friday into the weekend near the mid 60s. Long range forecast favors another warm up heading towards the end of the month!

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm, BreezyHigh: 79

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild

Low: 56

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower, Breezy

High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 62

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy (Rain Ch. At Night)

High: 59

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 65

