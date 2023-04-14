Another warm day Friday with cooler temperatures by the lake

After another record-setting Thursday with a high of 83° beating the old record of 79° set in 1899, it's going to be another warm day, Friday. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s inland, but southeasterly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s along the lake. Expect sunny skies with lighter southeasterly winds of just 5-10 mph.

Clouds start to move in Saturday, with highs still near 80° inland, but closer to 70° by the lakefront. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late Saturday and continue Sunday, with high temperatures dropping into the mid 50s. As showers continue into early Monday, there is a chance for some snow to mix in. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Monday with winds out of the northwest 20-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.

Temperatures climb back near average by midweek, with another chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday.



FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.High: 73° lakefront...82° inland

Wind: SW/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 53°

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. T-storms late

High: 70° lakefront...80° inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Rain showers. Ch. T-storms. Cloudy. Breezy

High: 55°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: A few rain/snow showers early. Cloudy. Breezy

High: 45°

Wind: NW 20-25 G35 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 50°

