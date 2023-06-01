Another warm day, chance of inland t-showers

Another very warm day is on the way with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on the lakeshore, then mid to upper 80s heading inland. During the afternoon and evening, pop-up rain and t-storms will develop, with the best chance for these away from the lakeshore. Any storms could put down heavy rain and lightning, possibly some small hail and gusty winds, so be ready to move indoors if one comes along. The fire danger remains high; avoid outdoor burning.

Friday we may see a few pop-up storms well west, but the chance looks rather isolated, most of the day will be dry and sunny. It'll still be warm with highs in the low 80s near the water, near 90 inland.

Saturday is warm and partly cloudy, it looks a little cooler Sunday. Next week Monday could bring a few showers, but that chance looks low. Early next week does look to trend a little cooler than this week.



THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Little Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms WestHigh: 83 Lake 88 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 62

Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Ch. Storm Well Inland

High: 81 Lake 88 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80 Lake 87 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 85 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Sct. T-Shower

High: 74

