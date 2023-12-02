Another round of wintry mix for Sunday

Cloud cover remains draped over SE Wisconsin following yesterday's wintry mix. The precip has largely ended - minus a few flurries in the far SW part of the region. Saturday remains dry as highs climb into the lower 40s.

Another round of snow/rain moves into southern Wisconsin for Sunday. Much like yesterday, rain showers are likely across most of SE Wisconsin. A narrow band of snow is possible farther NW of Milwaukee - where 1-3" of snowfall may accumulate. Most of the rain/snow wraps up by mid-afternoon - transitioning to spotty sprinkles/flurries.

Highs remain in the 40s for most of the extended forecast. A clipper system will bring another chance of snow on Tuesday - though amounts appear light.



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy High: 42

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Rain and Snow Likely - mainly early

Accum: 1-2" Inland

High: 42

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 41

TUESDAY: Chance Snow Showers

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

