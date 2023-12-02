Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Another round of wintry mix for Sunday

Saturday trends cloudy & dry. But another round of rain/wet snow is around the corner.
After a break in precip on Saturday, wintry mix moves back in on Sunday.
and last updated 2023-12-02 08:59:32-05

Cloud cover remains draped over SE Wisconsin following yesterday's wintry mix. The precip has largely ended - minus a few flurries in the far SW part of the region. Saturday remains dry as highs climb into the lower 40s.

Another round of snow/rain moves into southern Wisconsin for Sunday. Much like yesterday, rain showers are likely across most of SE Wisconsin. A narrow band of snow is possible farther NW of Milwaukee - where 1-3" of snowfall may accumulate. Most of the rain/snow wraps up by mid-afternoon - transitioning to spotty sprinkles/flurries.

Highs remain in the 40s for most of the extended forecast. A clipper system will bring another chance of snow on Tuesday - though amounts appear light.

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy            High: 42
            Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy
            Low: 38
            Wind: E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:    Rain and Snow Likely - mainly early
            Accum: 1-2" Inland
            High: 42

MONDAY:    Mostly Cloudy
            High: 41

TUESDAY:    Chance Snow Showers
            High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
            High: 40

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.