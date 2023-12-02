Another round of wintry mix for Sunday

Cloud cover remains draped over SE Wisconsin following yesterday's wintry mix. The precip has largely ended - minus a few flurries in the far SW part of the region. Saturday remains dry as highs climb into the lower 40s.
Another round of snow/rain moves into southern Wisconsin for Sunday. Much like yesterday, rain showers are likely across most of SE Wisconsin. A narrow band of snow is possible farther NW of Milwaukee - where 1-3" of snowfall may accumulate. Most of the rain/snow wraps up by mid-afternoon - transitioning to spotty sprinkles/flurries.
Highs remain in the 40s for most of the extended forecast. A clipper system will bring another chance of snow on Tuesday - though amounts appear light.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy High: 42
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 38
Wind: E 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Rain and Snow Likely - mainly early
Accum: 1-2" Inland
High: 42
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 41
TUESDAY: Chance Snow Showers
High: 42
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 40
