Another nice spring day with highs in the 50s/60s

It's a little cooler this morning, but another really nice spring day is on the way. A southeast breeze will keep it cooler than yesterday lakeside with high temperatures ranging from 50 degrees right along the lake, to middle to upper 50s in the city of Milwaukee, to the middle 60s well inland. In general, skies will be partly cloudy through the day.

We'll see a surge of warm air tonight as temperatures rise into the 60s everywhere by early Wednesday morning. We may see a stray shower tonight, but most of the action bypasses us to the northwest. We'll have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, especially late. Cooler spring weather returns for Opening Day Thursday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Mild. Ch. Showers and T-Storms

Low: 55, and Rising

Wind: S 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Showers/T-Storms Likely, especially Late

High: 65

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 47

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 45