Another hot day in store for Tuesday

Yesterday's high of 95 tied for the hottest day of the year so far in Milwaukee.

Today will be a couple of degrees cooler but still hot with highs around 90. It will also feel a little more humid today.

We are watching storms to our north this morning. These storms likely fizzle out before reaching us, but we'll keep a slight chance of a stray shower in the forecast.

Skies remain mainly clear tonight with muggy low temperatures in the 70s. Another sunny and hot day is on the way Wednesday.

Our best chance for much-needed rain this week will be Wednesday night, but possibly in the form of severe thunderstorms. We'll have to monitor Wednesday night's storm potential carefully. Relatively cooler and more comfortable air arrives for the second half of the week.

TUESDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early. Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 91

Wind: W to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm and Muggy.

Low: 74

Wind: Variable 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, Humid. T-Storms Likely At Night

High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 84

FRIDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms

High: 83

