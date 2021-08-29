Another hot and humid day Sunday with a few showers and storms

MILWAUKKEE — Another hot and humid day Sunday, with highs near 90° and dew points in the mid 70s.

We'll start off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will develop late in the morning ahead of a cold front this afternoon. The cold front will spark a few showers and thunderstorms through the early evening.

Behind the front is drier and cooler air. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s towards the lakefront and near 60° inland by early Monday morning.

Refreshing weather comes next week, with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, and dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. Iso. PM showers & t-storms

High: 90

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clearLow: 65 Lakefront...60 InlandWind: WNW 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High:76

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 74

NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 76

