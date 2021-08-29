Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another hot and humid day Sunday with a few showers and storms

items.[0].videoTitle
Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
and last updated 2021-08-29 08:49:39-04

MILWAUKKEE — Another hot and humid day Sunday, with highs near 90° and dew points in the mid 70s.

We'll start off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will develop late in the morning ahead of a cold front this afternoon. The cold front will spark a few showers and thunderstorms through the early evening.

Behind the front is drier and cooler air. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s towards the lakefront and near 60° inland by early Monday morning.

Refreshing weather comes next week, with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, and dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. Iso. PM showers & t-storms

High: 90
Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clearLow: 65 Lakefront...60 InlandWind: WNW 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High:76
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 74
NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 76

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.