Another beautiful day before rain returns for the weekend

It'll be a near-perfect day again today with sunshine, 70s, and low humidity.
Soak up the sunshine today because the weather heads downhill this weekend. It'll be a near-perfect day again today with sunshine, 70s, and low humidity. Skies remain mainly clear heading into this evening and overnight temperatures fall into the 50s.

It's looking like the weekend rain will hold off until Saturday afternoon. Soggy weather can then be expected Saturday evening through much of Sunday. Most of southeast Wisconsin likely picks up 0.50 to 1.0" of rain, with higher amounts possible north of Milwaukee. High temperatures this weekend probably won't make it out of the 60s.

TODAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 76
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 54
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Bec. Mostly Cloudy. Rain moves in during the afternoon.
High: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with occasional Rain
High: 67

MONDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy
High: 71

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74

