Another beautiful and sunny November day with highs in the 60s

The weekend was almost too good to be true, and we get one more awesome day today! Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures once again reaching the 60s. We stay mild tonight with lows around 50 degrees. A weak cold front brings more clouds and a chance for light showers late tonight and into tomorrow.

Big changes are on the way later this week. First, a strong storm system brings wind and rain Thursday. A blast of colder air follows on Friday along with a chance for rain and snow showers. High temperatures may only be in the upper 30s this weekend, and more rain and snow is possible on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 65

Wind: SW to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

Low: 50

Wind: NW to NE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Windy with Rain.

High: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly. Ch. Rain or Snow Showers

High: 43