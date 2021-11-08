Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another beautiful and sunny November day with highs in the 60s

items.[0].videoTitle
We have one last day of beautiful and warm weather. Highs in the 60s.
and last updated 2021-11-08 06:37:02-05

The weekend was almost too good to be true, and we get one more awesome day today! Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures once again reaching the 60s. We stay mild tonight with lows around 50 degrees. A weak cold front brings more clouds and a chance for light showers late tonight and into tomorrow.

Big changes are on the way later this week. First, a strong storm system brings wind and rain Thursday. A blast of colder air follows on Friday along with a chance for rain and snow showers. High temperatures may only be in the upper 30s this weekend, and more rain and snow is possible on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 65
Wind: SW to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
Low: 50
Wind: NW to NE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 56

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Windy with Rain.
High: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly. Ch. Rain or Snow Showers
High: 43

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.