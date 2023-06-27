Air quality alert remains in effect Tuesday with unhealthy conditions in SE Wisconsin

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of SE WI. Tuesday smoke concentrations will be high at ground level, bringing air quality down to the 'unhealthy' category. Consider limiting time outdoors, especially if you suffer from heart or lung disease. Older adults and children should also limit outdoor exposure.

High concertations of smoke will make skies look grey and hazy all day. Think about limiting time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise (running, biking, etc). Highs will be in the mid-70s near the lake, and in the low 80s inland. A lake breeze will cool things off slightly late afternoon.

Wednesday still looks hazy, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few showers late. Highs will be in the upper 70s near the lake and in the low to mid 80s inland.

Thursday and Friday bring scattered rain and storms, be sure to stay weather aware these days, especially if you have plans to be outdoors. It will be warm and humid as we end the week.

We keep a slight chance for showers going over the weekend.



TUESDAY: Smoke and HazeHigh: 75 Lake 81 Inland

Wind: N/E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Haze

Low: 59

Wind: Light and Variable

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Ch. Shower Late

High: 78 Lake 84 Inland

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms, Humid

High: 83

FRIDAY: Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 84

SATURDAY: Chance Showers

High: 79

