A windy and warm day ahead for Sunday

Overnight winds will settle to between 5 and 10 mph. Lows will fall into the low 50s lakeside and mid 40s inland. Skies will remain mostly clear.

Sunday will be another windy day with SW winds gusting up to 35 mph. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and a few spotty sprinkles are possible north of Milwaukee.

Monday we say goodbye to 80s as we transition back to more seasonable weather. Winds will turn out of the northeast Monday. The timing of the wind shift will determine how warm temperatures can get. If it happens early in the day, we are stuck in the low to mid 60s, if it happens a little later, we could see 70s before cooling down.

Tuesday through Thursday expect lots of sunshine. Winds off the lake will keep daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s lakeside, with mid to upper 70s likely inland.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST KRISTEN KIRCHHAINE

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy

High: 82

Wind: SW 10-20 G 35 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 70