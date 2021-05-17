A mix of sun and clouds on Monday

We're waking up to quite a bit of cloud cover this morning.

These clouds are associated with an area of rain tracking well to our south. We still should see some sunshine by midday and this afternoon.

Temperatures will be very similar to over the weekend with highs in the 60s lakeside and 70s inland. Skies become mostly cloudy again tonight with lows in the 50s.

We start an unsettled weather pattern tomorrow with scattered showers and storms possible. As of right now, there isn't much of a severe threat, but showers and storms are in the forecast each day through Friday.

Temperatures also warm up big time. We're expected high temperatures in the 80s starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 65 Lake 73 Inland

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 52

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 63 Lake 70 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 71

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm & A little Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Little Humid Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 83