A little warmer Wednesday with highs in the 20s

Sunny skies and southwesterly winds bring slightly warmer temperatures today. Highs peak in the low to mid-20s by the afternoon, but wind chills stay in the upper teens as winds gust to near 20 mph.

Highs in the 20s continue Thursday with wind chills in the upper teens. A weak front brings clouds and a chance for flurries late.

Temperatures plummet back to near and below 0° Friday morning as clear skies and northwesterly winds return. Wind chills will be -15° to -10° Friday morning. Highs climb into the upper single digits and low teens by the afternoon, but wind chills remain close to 0°.

We'll have one more bitterly cold morning Saturday, with lows near 0° and wind chills -15° to -10°, before warmer air moves in for the weekend and next week. Highs climb into the 30s Saturday and to near 40° Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Some light snow is possible Sunday, with a better chance for rain and snow Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy

High: 26°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 17°

Wind Chill: 0-5°

Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. flurries. Breezy

High: 29°

Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 13°

Wind chill: -5° to 0°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy

High: 35°

Wind chill: 20-25°

Wind: S 15-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light snow

High: 38°