A few more showers Tuesday with relatively warm temperatures

A few more showers will continue on Tuesday, with some light snow mixing in. No accumulation is expected. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the west 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures remain relatively warm and in the low to mid-40s.

We'll have a brief break from the wet weather Wednesday, during the day, with cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees. Another storm quickly approaches Wednesday night and will bring us our next round of precipitation through Thursday.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the track, which will ultimately determine if we see rain or snow here in southeastern Wisconsin. If the storm tracks farther south, we would stay on the snowier side of the system and could be looking at a few inches of snow. If the storm tracks farther north we'd mainly be looking at rain with a quick change over to snow as the storm moves east, with little to no accumulation. The latest guidance has the center of the storm moving directly over us, which would be a bit of snow and a wintry mix to start, before changing over to rain Thursday, and falling into the dry part of the system for most of the day. This would lead to slick driving conditions at times early Thursday, but little to no accumulation of snow.

TUESDAY: Isolated rain and snow showers. Breezy

High: 44°

Wind: W 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: A few showers

Low: 40°

Wind: SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow/wintry mix late

High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Wintry mix & rain showers likely. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E/NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 33°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 33°