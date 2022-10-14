A few more showers Friday before a breezy weekend

A quiet and chilly start to Friday with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some may wake up to patchy frost, but overnight cloud cover has prevented the worst of it. A breezy SW wind is expected today under a partly sunny sky. A few scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will settle in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Shower chances diminish after midnight and cloud cover is expected to filter out a bit. Lows area-wide will drop to the lower and mid-30s.
Saturday and Sunday both feature sunshine with some passing clouds. Highs remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a breezy westerly wind.
Another round of scattered showers is possible overnight Sunday into Monday. A light wintry mix may even sneak in some places!
Blustery conditions are expected to kick of the week before high pressure settles in. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower and mid-40s for the first part of next week.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon/evening showers. Windy
High: 52
Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Breezy
Low: 35 lakefront...31 Inland
Wind: W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny; Breezy
High: 52
Wind: W 10-15
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 51
Wind: W 5-15 mph
MONDAY: Early Showers; Slt. Chance Wintry Mix; Blustery, but becoming Sunny
High: 44
Wind: NW 5-20 mph
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.
High: 46