A few more showers Friday before a breezy weekend

A quiet and chilly start to Friday with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some may wake up to patchy frost, but overnight cloud cover has prevented the worst of it. A breezy SW wind is expected today under a partly sunny sky. A few scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will settle in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Shower chances diminish after midnight and cloud cover is expected to filter out a bit. Lows area-wide will drop to the lower and mid-30s.

Saturday and Sunday both feature sunshine with some passing clouds. Highs remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a breezy westerly wind.

Another round of scattered showers is possible overnight Sunday into Monday. A light wintry mix may even sneak in some places!

Blustery conditions are expected to kick of the week before high pressure settles in. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower and mid-40s for the first part of next week.





FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon/evening showers. Windy

High: 52

Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Breezy

Low: 35 lakefront...31 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny; Breezy

High: 52

Wind: W 10-15

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 51

Wind: W 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Early Showers; Slt. Chance Wintry Mix; Blustery, but becoming Sunny

High: 44

Wind: NW 5-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 46