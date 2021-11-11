First snow showers of the season possible for Wisconsin on Friday

After a somewhat warm November, there is now potential for snow on Friday and Sunday.

Across the Midwest, there are winter and wind alerts. We find ourselves on the colder backside of this storm system on Friday. Snow will make its way to North Dakota and South Dakota. As for us in Wisconsin, we can expect to see some of those snowflakes make their way to us by Friday morning. You may see a dusting of accumulation on the grassy surfaces.

Don’t expect to shovel, however, Friday’s snow showers could result in a few slick spots on roads, the US National Weather Service warned Thursday. Snow showers will bring bursts of moderate to briefly heavy snow.

According to weather officials, the snow showers will begin around 5 a.m. on Friday and hit its peak around noon. It will be over by 10 p.m. Besides rain, expect Friday to have gusty winds and be chilly.

It will also be chilly heading into the weekend. There may be another round of rain and snow on Sunday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly. Sct'd Snow Showers

High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly

High: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy Breezy & Cold. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 37

