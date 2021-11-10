Wednesday is partly cloudy with highs in the 50s

Get you fall yard work done and enjoy the outdoors today if you can with some nasty weather on the way. We'll have partly cloudy skies today and comfortable high temperatures in the 50s. Clouds thicken up this evening and there's a chance for showers tonight. A south wind picks up this evening and we stay mild in the 50s overnight. Rain spreads across the area Thursday morning, then we should see a lull in the precipitation much of Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Around a half inch of rain is likely.

Cold air rushes in from Canada behind our storm system on Friday. Rain and snow showers will be possible with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected. Breezy and chilly conditions stick around all weekend and another round of rain and snow showers are possible on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Nice

High: 57

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild. Chance Showers

Low: 52

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Windy with Periods of Rain

High: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly with Scattered Rain/Snow Showers

High: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly

High: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy and Cold with Rain/Snow Showers Possible

High: 36