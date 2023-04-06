EF-0 tornado confirmed near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, NWS says

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado landed near Lake Geneva in Walworth County Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS Survey team's report released Thursday, the tornado reached peak winds of 80 miles per hour. The twister was on the ground for about 2 minutes and traveled on the ground for about 75 yards.

NWS described the tornado as brief. The tornado traveled through the Cobble Creek neighborhood east of Lake Geneva near the town of Bloomingfield.

"Numerous trees at one residence. Hardwoods and softwoods uprooted in a convergent path with some debris lofted from that residence Into a field northeast of residence. Some minor roofing damage to shingling and soffit at that residence and another at the end of the court," according to NWS.

NEW: @nwsmilwaukee confirms an EF-0 tornado from April 5 morning severe storms. This touched down shortly after 6:30 a.m. and was only on the ground for 2 minutes.



Damage was confirmed by an NWS survey team in the Cobble Creek neighborhood/East of Lake Geneva. #wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/2OZ3aaxWpB — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) April 6, 2023

The twister followed another round of severe storms including hail that smacked southeastern Wisconsin late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The Wednesday morning tornado comes after the NWS reported a total of 12 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin on March 31. Learn more about this group of storms on the NWS website.

Missouri tornado kills 5 in latest wave of severe weather

By The Associated Press, April 5, 2023

Twitter/@TheFroggyOneYT The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed a tornado touched ground in the Tomah area on Wednesday. A second tornado touched ground in southern Juneau County around 4:45 p.m. and was heading towards Mauston.

According to the Associated Press, authorities say five people were killed when a tornado tore through an area of rural southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday. The twister caused significant destruction in and around the small communities of Glen Allen and Grassy, about 50 miles south of St. Louis.

The tornado was spawned by a large storm system moving through the Midwest and South. That system was the third in a series of massive storms to strike the nation's heartland over the past two weeks, and the storms have killed at least 65 people. Just last weekend, confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least eight states laid waste to neighborhoods across a broad swath of the country, according to the AP.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip