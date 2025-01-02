2024 ranks as the warmest year on record in Milwaukee

The heat was on in 2024, so much so that the year will go in the books as the warmest on record for Milwaukee.

That's an impressive ranking; records date back to 1871, meaning that in the last 154 years, no year has been warmer.

The numbers show both days and nights ran warm across southeast Wisconsin. The average yearly high and low were both more than three degrees above normal.

TMJ4 Average temperatures 2024 Milwaukee

Records for the year reinforce the trend. Twenty records for heat were set in Milwaukee, either record daytime highs or record warm overnight lows. Zero cold temperature records were set.

TMJ4 Temperature Records 2024 Milwaukee

The previous warmest year was 2023, with an average temperature of 52.3 degrees.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip