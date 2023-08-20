‘We’re in the final chapter’: Grandson of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter expressed in a new interview that "it's clear we're in the final chapter" of the Carters' life journey.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Josh Carter shares that with Jimmy now under home hospice care, "there's always somebody at the house" to be with his grandparents, though life with them has undergone a noticeable shift.

"My grandparents have always been the entertainers," Josh Carter tells the magazine. "But now we're kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different; it's just a different era."

The former President, a 98-year-old ex-Navy lieutenant and Georgia farmer, has been receiving hospice care since February, while Rosalynn, 96, grapples with dementia.

"It's clear we're in the final chapter," Josh said. "Odds are I'm gonna lose my grandfather before my grandmother."

While the couple is struggling with their health, Josh says they are still present and mindful of what's happening around them.

"He’s still fully Jimmy Carter," Josh says. "He's just tired. I mean, he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love."

While his grandma "still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family," Josh explained, adding that she’s still "able to form new memories."

He heartwarmingly shared that the couple "are still holding hands ... it's just amazing."

SEE MORE: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter commemorate 77th wedding anniversary

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com