We finally learn at sentencing, why a man wrongly shot into home with 3 children inside

MILWAUKEE — Chilling video out of Milwaukee that went viral last year came to an end Wednesday.

The man who shot up a Milwaukee family’s home in the Rufus King Neighborhood, is headed to prison for the next 7.5 years.

Harold Gierbolini was caught firing the shots last January on doorbell camera.

The homeowner and three children were home when it was shot at by a man they did not even know in broad daylight. The homeowner testified it has left her in constant fear, “Fear that this man will retaliate. I find myself constantly jumping at loud noises and sudden movements.”

During sentencing the judge even got off the bench to watch the door camera video which shows the then-unknown suspect ringing the bell of a home. When no one comes to the door he walks away then turns around and opens fire. Seven shots hit the first floor of the home.

“Thank God they were upstairs,” said Milwaukee Co. Judge Michelle Havas. “Thank God,” the suspect replied.

It took an off duty officer to get a partial plate number of the vehicle & vehicle description to tie Gierbolini to the scene. He later admitted to investigators he did it.

What we did not know until today, was why Gierbolni targeted the home. He told the court he wrongly thought the home he shot at was a drug house that caused his friends and family members to overdose.

“It is beyond me… I don’t get the heat of passion,” said Judge Havas.

A restitution hearing is set for March.

