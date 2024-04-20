Wausau's Luke Fenhaus One of Top Stars At Slinger Super Speedway Opener Sunday

When you hear about future racing stars from Wisconsin? Luke Fenhaus is near the top of that list.

"This last year was really our biggest year," Luke Fenhaus says. "We ran really good in the Midwest. And then we went toward the ARCA side of things and performed well down there as well. So, when you can do that on both sides of the country? It feels good to do that."

In 2021 at 17 years old Fenhaus became the youngest winner of the Slinger Nationals. And last year he finished second to arch-rival Ty Majeski.

"I love it," Fenhaus says. "I love every single bit of it. You know, when you get to experience that when Ty's won so many late model races across the country. And then you get to battle him out? That was really my dream, probably 3, 4 years ago. And then it was winning it. And you know, to lead a lot of laps this last year and come up second to him was brutally beaten moment to me. You know, it's tough to do that. But you know we also battled it out, all summer long."

Fenhaus continues to grind, hoping to run some ARCA or NASCAR Trucks races. But more than likely, you'll see the soon-to-be 20-year-old racing in his late model, at a local track.

"Wisconsin's state of racing is incredible," Fenhaus says. "You know, past years. Now. Even into the future. I see it growing and the short track side of it is so strong. When you see guys like Johnny Sauter, and Sam Mayer, and you know, now Ty is doing it. You know, you pursue to do that as well. So from race tracks, to drivers to teams to fans? You know, we have the best up here, for sure."

Plus motor sports are in the Fenhaus family. Luke's father Al, won the 1993 World Championship Snowmobile Derby, in Eagle River.

