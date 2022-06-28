‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Teaser Trailer Is Out, And It Looks Like A Frightfully Good Time

“Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

With those words of warning from Bette Midler’s witch, Winifred, the world has finally gotten its first glance at the return of the legendary trio of Sanderson sisters of Salem, Massachusetts, in nearly three decades. Disney+ released the first teaser trailer for the streaming service’s upcoming original movie, “Hocus Pocus 2,” which will debut on Sept. 30, just in time to kick off those Halloween celebrations!

Midler and her onscreen siblings from the original 1993 comedy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, all returned for the long-awaited sequel to what has become a Halloween classic. The actors will once again play the roles of the delightfully wicked Sandersons, Winifred, Sarah and Mary.

Disney+ gave us a sneak peek at how the sisters are looking so fabulous even after all these years in a promotional shot in late 2021, when production for the movie began.

Fans of the original movie will recall that “Hocus Pocus” showed the sisters meeting an unfortunate end after a night of trying to steal a young girl’s soul. However, it’s clear from the trailer that this trio of witches still has some tricks up their colorful sleeves, including defying death (yet again) after the Black Flame Candle is lit by two unsuspecting teenagers.

“This Halloween Season, some legends never die,” Disney+ shared in the description of the teaser trailer video.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge,” the trailer notes continue. “Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Shortly after the Sanderson sisters return from the dead, the teaser trailer shows them heading into town, probably seeking revenge for the wrongs done to them. They appear to be at some sort of festival (likely for Halloween) and a man approaches them, believing they are dressed up to look like the legendary witches.

“Hey! The Sanderson Sisters!” he greets them enthusiastically. “I’ll bet you’re looking for the stage!”

The witches give one another a knowing side glance and smile.

“Always,” Winifred replies.

You can watch the teaser trailer below to get ready for the upcoming hijinks later this fall.

If you can’t wait to get have the Sanderson sisters cast their spells on you, you can watch the original on Disney+ to prepare you for the laughs and chills in September.

