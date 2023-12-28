Watch this adorable baby recreate Elf on the Shelf setups

We commiserate with parents and other family members who are “helping” the Elf on the Shelf hanging around their homes this month. Keeping an eye on that sneaky little one can be exhausting. However, we have tracked down one of Santa’s little elf helpers who just keeps the smiles coming.

This 11-month-old elf, Violet Christiana, is taking social media by storm with her antics. Dressed in a perfect replica of the Elf on the Shelf costume, this tiny tot reenacts typical mischievous acts other elves perform in homes worldwide. Violet is always discovered misbehaving by her older sister, Lily.

Violet’s mom, Brittany, captures the elf’s adventures on video and shares them on her TikTok account. Not only is Violet too cute in these scenes, but the baby cannot contain her laughter — and it’s contagious!

“She laughs literally all the time. She’s such a happy baby,” Brittany told NBC’s “Today.”

In the first installment of the TikTok series, big sister Lily is shocked to find Violet the Elf enjoying a can of whipped cream in the family’s fridge, taking a drink of maple syrup with a straw and making “snow angels” with flour on the floor. That video has almost 11 million views and 1 million likes.

But Violet the Elf wasn’t done. After all, the Elves on the Shelves stay busy throughout the holiday season.

“Oh no!” Lily shouts as she pushes open the door to the bathroom.

There, sitting on top of a toilet bowl completely covered in wrapping paper, is Violet the Giggling Elf. Keeping with the bathroom theme, our favorite elf is found just after TPing the home’s staircase.

Violet continues her funny festivities by adding a bit of creative artwork to family portraits, doctoring some holiday cookies and wrapping her big sister in lights.

Next, Violet the Elf decides to try Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti recipe, steals all the candy in the Advent calendar, and gives her big sister a “makeover.”

In the series’ latest video, Lily finds Violet the Elf in the most unexpected place yet. Let’s just say we don’t think elves have driver’s licenses.

According to a comment from the girls’ mom on one of the videos, Violet the Elf should be starring in one more video before she has to head back to the North Pole. You’ll have to stay tuned to see it — but in the meantime, put these on replay. They are just so much fun and give us a burst of holiday spirit!

Watch this adorable baby recreate Elf on the Shelf setups originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

