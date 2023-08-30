Walk for PKD at The Yard at Bayshore Mall

Local volunteers, Sara DornBrook and Rachel Howell are here today to highlight the upcoming Walk for PKD event that raises money for PKD research. The event is taking place at The Yard at Bayshore Mall on Sunday, September 10th at 8:30 AM. Both Sara and Rachel will be talking about PKD, or Polycystic Kidney Disease, what it means to be diagnosed with this and what people can do to raise money and awarness for those with PKD. To register for the walk please visit https://walkforpkd.org/ or register on site the morning of the walk. To get involved in the Milwaukee Chapter of the PKD foundation please visit https://pkdcure.org/community/milwaukee/.