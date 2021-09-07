Vermont is paying people to move and work there

While it’s not unheard of for an employer to offer relocation packages to desirable candidates, it is a little more unusual for a state to offer this type of incentive. This is especially true when many of the eligible positions could be considered entry-level. However, that is precisely what Vermont is doing to fill much-needed “frontline” positions and give the economy a bit of a boost.

Vermont Relocation Incentives

The Vermont Legislature has created incentives to draw new residents to the state, increase the workforce, and support Vermont employers. The two relocation grants are the New Relocating Worker Grant and the New Remote Worker Grant.

The New Relocating Worker Grant is available to new residents taking a qualifying job with a Vermont employer. The New Remote Worker Grant is for new residents who work remotely for an out-of-state employer.

The grant reimburses you for qualified relocation expenses such as closing costs on a primary home, a lease deposit and one month’s rent, hiring a moving company and shipping. Depending on the location, grant maximums vary from $5,000 to $7,500.

Relocation Grant Details

To qualify for the New Relocating Worker Grant, you must become a full-time resident of Vermont on or after July 1, 2021, and a full-time employee of a Vermont employer with an occupation identified by the Vermont Department of Labor in its Short-Term Occupational Projections with the Most Openings.

These jobs include everything from cashiers and fast-food workers to housekeepers and landscapers. Childcare and home health workers also qualify. You can view the list of qualifying positions here.

In addition, you must be earning at least the Vermont livable wage rate, which is currently $13.39 per hour, be subject to Vermont income tax and have relocation expenses. Your employer must also be able to show that it could not fill the job from applicants inside the state after a reasonable period of time. There is a limit of one relocation grant per household.

The Remote Worker Grant has been available for several years, but the state legislature has decided to bring it back for 2022. The guidelines for this grant are very similar to the relocating worker grant, except applicants must have existing, full-time remote jobs with an out-of-state employer from a home office or coworking space located within Vermont on or after February 1, 2022.

To apply for either grant, you will need the following:

An application, completed on the online portal, with one section filled out by your employer.

Proof of residency documentation.

Documentation in support of each qualifying relocation expense submitted for reimbursement. Adobe

Grants are only provided following a qualifying relocation, so you wouldn’t be able to receive money in advance to pay for the move. However, if you’re interested, you can apply on the Vermont Government website.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.