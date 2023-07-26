Vast amount of evidence uncovered at Gilgo Beach murder suspect's home

Police found a "tremendous amount of information" during the search of the Long Island home of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

During a press conference Tuesday, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that the investigation into the home is now complete.

Over the course of 12 days, law enforcement meticulously combed through the property, tearing up the yard and making a significant discovery: An underground vault in the basement. This hidden vault housed 279 weapons that belonged to Heuermann, who is accused of committing the murders of at least three women over a decade ago, according to the Associated Press.

"As far as remains, there is a whole entire trace analysis we have to go through with the house with regard to hair fibers, DNA, blood, which we’ll have to await the results of," said Tierney, adding that it will be "quite some time" before all of the evidence found is tested for forensics and to determine potential connections to the crimes.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested and charged earlier this month with the murders of three people in connection to the case known as the Gilgo Beach murders. His home in Massapequa Park is not far from the beach highway where the bodies of the so-called "Gilgo Four" were found.

The victims' bodies, wrapped in burlap, were discovered within days of each other. The women were all sex workers. Furthermore, investigators say Heuermann could be connected to as many as 11 murders dating back to 2010 across two Long Island counties.

Heuermann, a Manhattan architect and father of two, has pleaded not guilty and said that he "didn't do this." He is due back in court on Aug. 1.

SEE MORE: How pizza crust DNA led to the arrest of Gilgo Beach murders suspect

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com