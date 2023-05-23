Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Uvalde marks one year anniversary of the Robb Elementary shooting

The 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting, just one year ago, will never be forgotten.
Uvalde marks one year anniversary of the Robb Elementary shooting
Posted at 9:35 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 22:35:10-04

The 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting, just one year ago, will never be forgotten. The community of Uvalde, Texas, is working hard to make sure of that. No city-sponsored events are on the books to honor the victims, but the conversation surrounding what happened that day is still very much ongoing.

National Correspondent Adi Guajardo has the latest on what officials and residents are saying. 

SEE MORE: Uvalde requests privacy as anniversary of school shooting approaches

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023

Report a typo

Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here