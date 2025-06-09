Zebra on the run no more: Ed airlifted out of Tennessee field

After more than a week on the loose, a zebra nicknamed Ed by the public has been captured and returned to its owner.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said crews rescued the zebra from a field in Christiana on Sunday morning. A net was dropped over the animal before it was airlifted out of the area.

David and Judy Ball had a front-row seat to the unusual operation as it unfolded behind their home with help from a helicopter and the Texas-based Tango 82 Aviation Crew.

"I didn't know what it was initially," David said. "It was carrying something on a long rope or whatever it was."

According to the sheriff’s office, Ed was found in a pasture near the Balls’ home in the Buchanan Estates neighborhood. From there, he was airlifted to a trailer and transported back to his owner.

Since escaping from his home on May 30, the zebra has become a social media sensation, with thousands following his whereabouts in the Middle Tennessee community.

Summer Swallow, who lives down the street from where the zebra was found, described what the past week has been like for some locals.

"It's crazy, I see people talk about it on Facebook all the time. They're like, 'Yeah, let's saddle up and go catch the zebra,'" said Summer Swallow, who lives down the street from where the zebra was found.

This story was originally published by Robb Coles with the Scripps News Group in Nashville, Tennessee.