Watch Virginia firefighters rescue a trapped skydiver stuck high in trees

Virginia firefighters manged to rescue a trapped skydiver who had landed high up in a group of trees, according to the Orange County fire department.

The rescue happened over the weekend and took around an hour to complete.

"Access to the patient was limited and our personnel had to clear a path that allowed for Truck 23 to reach the victim. The decision to use the Truck was due to the fact that our ground ladders simply could not reach," the Orange County Fire Department posted on social media.

The skydiver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

RELATED STORY | 73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in Arizona

The fire department said, "Once in place, a rescuer made contact with the victim, assisted him onto the aerial, and cut away his chute before lowering him to the ground."

An update on the condition of the skydiver was not immediately available and authorities didn't appear to have immediately released their identity.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond.