Reports of active shooter at a Michigan synagogue prompt shelter-in-place orders

Michigan law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, midday Thursday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the temple. Police have not confirmed whether shots have been fired, or if anyone has been injured.

"The Michigan State Police is aware of an active shooting incident that is ongoing in West Bloomfield. We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response," Michigan State Police said in a statement.

The FBI said it also has agents on hand.

"FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

All nearby schools and houses of worship are advised to shelter in place.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time. Police agencies are also responding to other temples in the area to provide security out of an abundance of caution.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit provided us with the statement below:

"We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow," the statement reads.

A Scripps News Group chopper was over the scene, which showed a massive police response and what appeared to be officers going into the synagogue.