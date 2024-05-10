Miss USA announces new pageant queen after Noelia Voigt's sudden resignation

The Miss USA organization has quickly appointed a new Miss USA 2023, announcing that Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii will take over the crown, and duties of the role. A celebration in her honor will be held on May 15, the organization said on social media Thursday.

It comes just days after the previous titleholder, Noelia Voigt, suddenly resigned from the role citing mental health. Voigt is 24 years old and held the title representing the state of Utah.

In a message that a crisis manager and people commenting online acknowledged appeared to have a hidden message in it, the first letters of each of the initial sentences in the message released on Voigt's Instagram spelled out "I AM SILENCED."

Denise White, who has worked with Voigt, said the social media users were perceptive in picking up on the possible hidden message as state titleholders urged the Miss USA organization to release Voigt from her nondisclosure agreement so that she can speak out on the circumstances surrounding her dramatic departure, Scripps News Salt Lake City reported.

Voigt, the first Venezuelan American to win Miss USA, said, “My hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain."

The titleholders' joint statement said "The goal is to give Noelia her voice back," in releasing her from her confidentiality agreement. They requested a response from the Miss USA organization within 24 hours.

Gankiewicz, Miss USA's new titleholder will be crowned in her native Hawaii during the May 15 celebration. She is a model, entrepreneur and program director for "What Makes You Feel Beautiful," which is a non-profit organization "dedicated to fostering self-love throughout every stage and phase of life in girls and women of all ages," Miss USA said in a post to Instagram.