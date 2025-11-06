Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man who threw sandwich at federal agent in DC found not guilty of assault

Sean Charles Dunn's lawyers argued it was a “harmless gesture” during an act of protest protected by the First Amendment.
Man who threw sandwich at federal agent in DC found not guilty of assault
A former Justice Department employee who threw a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump’s law enforcement surge in Washington was found not guilty of assault on Thursday in the latest legal rebuke of the federal intervention.

A viral video of the sandwich-tossing made Sean Charles Dunn a symbol of resistance to Trump’s deployment of federal agents to combat crime in the nation’s capital. His misdemeanor acquittal is another setback for prosecutors, who have faced a backlash for how they have handled criminal cases resulting from the law enforcement surge.

RELATED STORY | Prosecutors fail to obtain felony indictment on sandwich thrower in Trump's Washington public safety operation

There was no dispute over whether Dunn threw the sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent on the night of Aug. 10. But his lawyers argued it was a “harmless gesture” during an act of protest protected by the First Amendment.

Prosecutors said Dunn knew he didn’t have the right to throw the sandwich at the agent.

