Harvard takes Trump admin to court over block on $2B in funding

A federal judge is set to hear oral arguments on Monday in two lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s decision to freeze more than $2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University.

President Donald Trump has accused the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts of being discriminatory, and has criticized how the school handled pro-Palestinian demonstrations, alleging the response created a hostile environment for Jewish students.

RELATED STORY | Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard

In response, Harvard filed one of the lawsuits, arguing the funding freeze is an unconstitutional attempt by the president to control the school’s academic independence. A separate suit, filed by a group of Harvard faculty members, was consolidated, with the other lawsuit by the university.

The lawsuit states that the Trump administration has demanded Harvard implement “merit-based” admissions and hiring practices. According to the Associated Press, the administration also called on Harvard to ban face coverings and to stop recognizing “any student group or club that endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment.”

Harvard, for its part, says it has already taken steps to address antisemitism on campus — and won't back down.

“The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” Harvard President Alan Garber said.