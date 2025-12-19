Live Updates: DOJ releases thousands of Epstein documents, most of them redacted

Epstein scrapbook

5:10 p.m.

Epstein appears in a photo with what appears to be Michael Jackson

Jeffrey Epstein and what appears to be Michael Jackson

5:00 p.m.

Maria Farmer, who said she was sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell in the 1990s, released a statement about the release of the files.

"This is a moment for which I have waited three decades, over half of my life. When I was ignored and hung up on by the FBI in 1996, my world turned upside down and I felt frozen in time. I have faced death threats, ridicule and mockery by some of the most powerful people on earth. When my FBI reports are finally made available, I am hopeful that I will be able to pick up where I left off at age 26. I am also hopeful that this will be an important step for many survivors and to hold the government accountable for their grotesque law enforcement failure, one of the largest in U.S. history."

4:50 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton is also in the trove of pictures. It's long known that Clinton was friendly at one time with Epstein, but he has denied knowing about his crimes. Scripps News has reached out to Clinton about the documents and is awaiting a response.

In one image, Clinton is seen with what appears to be Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

Former President Bill Clinton and what appears to be Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

Former President Bill Clinton in a pool.

4:40 p.m.

Numerous pictures show Jeffrey Epstein along with his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell

4:38 p.m.

A message on the DOJ website warns that the search functionality has limitations.

"Due to technical limitations and the format of certain materials (e.g., handwritten text), portions of these documents may not be electronically searchable or may produce unreliable search results."

4:20 p.m.

White House responds to release of Epstein file:

"The Trump Administration is the most transparent in history. By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have. And while President Trump is delivering on his promises, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender. The American people deserve answers.”

How We Got Here

The release of the Epstein files is an effort to comply with a law Congress passed in November requiring the DOJ to disclose records involving Epstein.

Lawmakers forced the bipartisan measure to the House floor through a discharge petition after encountering resistance from Republican leadership.