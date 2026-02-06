Sheriff investigates new message in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it is investigating the legitimacy of a new message related to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

"Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity," the Pima County Sheriff's Office state on X.

Authorities did not disclose the contents of the latest message. Media outlets, including KGUN, previously received a ransom note demanding several million dollars in Bitcoin. The note set a payment deadline of Thursday, followed by a second deadline of Monday, and threatened to kill Nancy Guthrie if the money was not received.

Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the ransom note.

Savannah Guthrie and other family members have since posted videos on social media appealing for contact from those responsible for her mother’s disappearance.

In one video posted Thursday night, Nancy Guthrie’s son, Cameron, urged whoever took his mother to reach out to the family.

"We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact,” he said.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her Tucson-area home “against her will” over the weekend. She was reported missing Sunday morning after she did not show up for church.

FBI Billboards are being posted “around the country” as part of the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, authorities said Thursday.

On Friday, authorities were conducting follow-up investigations at Nancy Guthrie's home and in the surrounding areas. Nearby roadways were restricted.