Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Kentucky State University, officials say

Police said they had taken one suspect, characterized as an "active aggressor," into custody.
One person has died and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a Tuesday shooting at Kentucky State University, officials say. (Scripps News)
One person dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Kentucky State University
Kentucky State University shooting
Posted
and last updated

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to local police.

The Frankfort Police Department said the surviving victim was in “stable but critical condition.”

Police said they had taken one suspect, characterized as an "active aggressor," into custody. However, the school remained on lockdown.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said officials would share more information as it became available.

Frankfort is located about 25 miles west of Lexington.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA[13].jpg