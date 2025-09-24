Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada briefly closes main gate after overnight shooting

The main gate of Nellis Air Force Base closed for a time on Wednesday after a shooting overnight.

Someone fired rounds at the main gate around 12:28 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Security forces challenged the suspect, who then pointed his firearm at them, police said. Base security then fired at the suspect, hitting him in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, the main gate and visitor's center was closed temporarily on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

The main gate and Visitor Control Center resumed standard operations as of 8:55 a.m., Nellis Air Force Base announced on social media.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas.