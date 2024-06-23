Fourth victim dies a day after Arkansas grocery store mass shooting, police say

A fourth person who was injured when a man opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store Friday morning has died, according to Arkansas State Police.

Officials have identified the four individuals killed as 23-year-old Callie Weems, 50-year-old Roy Sturgis, 62-year-old Shirley Taylor and 81-year-old Ellen Shrum.

Five women and two men were wounded in the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, ranging in age from 20 to 65. Several remain hospitalized with one woman in critical condition, State Police said.

Two police officers were injured in a shootout with the suspect. Officials said Fordyce Police Officer James Johnson, 31, was released from a Little Rock hospital and Stuttgart Police Officer John Hudson, 24, received minor injuries.

The suspect was treated for injuries from the shootout with police before being transported to Ouachita County Detention Center. The 44-year-old man has been charged with four counts of capital murder, and officials said other charges are pending.

Police have not said a possible motive for the act of violence.