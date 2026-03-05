Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Committee adds big names in Epstein probe as more DOJ files are expected soon

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are among those expected to testify before lawmakers investigating the Epstein files.
The Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files is under increased scrutiny with new congressional subpoenas and a promise of the release of more records soon. (Scripps News)
The congressional committee looking into the Justice Department’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is expanding its witness list, adding several high-profile figures connected to the pair.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, said Thursday the Justice Department will release more Epstein files soon. It is believed roughly three million documents have yet to be published on the DOJ website and tens of thousands have been removed without explanation.

The announcement came one day after a bipartisan group on the committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi, adding her to an already lengthy list.

Seven others linked to Epstein have been asked to testify, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, two of Epstein’s employees, close confidants and Maxwell’s former boyfriend.

RELATED STORY | Bill Gates asked to testify in House panel's probe of Epstein

Those interviews will likely follow March depositions of longtime Epstein attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn. Both men agreed to settle a $35 million lawsuit with Epstein survivors who accused them of facilitating Epstein’s trafficking network.

The settlement still requires a judge’s approval, and attorneys for both say they have not admitted or conceded misconduct. Epstein’s estate has paid about $170 million to survivors so far.

