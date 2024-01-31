Unimaginable grief during funeral for Milwaukee woman & unborn baby killed in crash

MILWAUKEE — Unimaginable grief shown today, during the funeral for a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. Both were killed when police say a car speeding at 100 miles per hour, hit into the family car.

This happened January 7, 2024 near Brown Deer Road and Servite Drive.

TMJ4 News was there, as family and friends shared how much mother of two Monique Stewart meant to the community. The 32-year-old was buried Wednesday with her unborn child in her arms.

Her aunt Anita Garrett tells us Monique was pregnant with her baby boy named B.J. Junior, when another driver hit the vehicle. Police say the driver who hit them and caused the crash was speeding at about 100 miles per hour.

Monique and her unborn baby did not survive, but four other family members in the same vehicle as her survived. This includes Monique’s 8-year-old daughter, niece, brother and her mother.

Garret said, “Her mother Janice, she is still in the hospital. She had a lower fractured spine, she had a punctured lung… she’s not walking.”

The teenage driver police say is responsible, Akol Riak faces a slew of charges, including second degree reckless homicide.

Garrett said there is something to be learned from this tragedy, “I want the next little kid that wants to just get in a car, and wants to get out there driving 100 miles per hour — you're taking away from people and its not worth it.”

Garett says Monique could not wait to open up her own daycare, give birth to her baby boy and for her daughter to have a sibling. Two lives taken, and a family paying for peace.