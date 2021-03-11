Menu

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops in January

<p>PASADENA, CA - MAY 14: Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit, a collaborative effort by governmental agencies to offer jobs and job training resources at the Greater Los Angeles Career Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. Nineteen exhibitors offer job and educational opportunities as well as advice from the Board of Equalization at the event that is open to the general public. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 16:26:04-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in January from 4% in December, nearly reaching levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest numbers on Thursday. The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for January of 6.3%. A year ago, just as coronavirus cases were starting to appear in Wisconsin, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%. Wisconsin added 7,000 private-sector jobs in January and is down 125,700 for the year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

