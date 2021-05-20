Watch
Wisconsin unemployment rate 3-times better than 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April, a stark contrast to one year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state and the unemployment rate hit levels not seen since the Great Depression.

In April 2020, the first full month that COVID-19 forced closures of many businesses, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 14.1%, more than four times higher than it had been the month before.

In March 2020 unemployment was at 3.1% in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest unemployment numbers Thursday. It remains below the national average of 6.1%.

