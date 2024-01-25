Trump threatens to blacklist Haley donors: 'We don't want them'

Despite holding a significant lead in the polls and two big electoral victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump isn't easing up on attacks against the campaign of fellow Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Referring to her as "Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley," Trump threatened Wednesday to blacklist Haley's donors, saying anyone who gives to her campaign from this point on won't be welcomed to support his campaign in the future — should she drop out of the race.

"When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s “Donors” would immediately come to me, and want to “help out,"" Trump said on his social media site Truth Social. "This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a “Contribution” to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"

It's common practice for donors of one political candidate to switch to another if their candidate ends their campaign and endorses that person — like both Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have done for Trump in recent weeks.

However, Haley has vowed not to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and seems unbothered by the former president's latest attack.

"Well in that case ... donate here," she responded on X, along with a link for people to contribute to her campaign.

After Trump was announced as the projected winner in the New Hampshire primary, Haley still congratulated him, saying, "He earned it." But she didn't mince words when declaring she would not be conceding the race to the man, whom she's voted for twice, just yet.

"New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not the last in the nation," Haley told a crowd of supporters. "This race is far from over."

Determined words as both candidates prepare to head to Haley's home state of South Carolina early next month, where 26 Republican delegates remain up for grabs. But, despite serving as the state's governor for six years, Haley faces an uphill battle with things seemingly headed toward a Trump-Biden rematch in the November general election.

