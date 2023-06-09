Watch Now
Trump facing 37 criminal counts, unsealed federal indictment says

Former President Donald Trump faces 37 criminal counts involving confidential documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 14:02:49-04

The Department of Justice has unsealed the indictment of former President Donald Trump and associate Waltine Nauta. The indictment is related to classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump is facing 37 criminal counts, according to the indictment. 

- 31 counts of gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information

- 1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice

- 1 count of withholding a document or record

- 1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record

- 1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

- 1 count of scheme to conceal

- 1 count of false statements and representations

Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday. 

Breaking story will be updated.

