Work to resume on WIS20 in Walworth and Racine Counties this week

RACINE COUNTY — On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume work along WIS20 in Walworth and Racine Counties, from the Village of East Troy to the Village of Waterford.

Construction will take place on approximately 9.5 miles of WIS20 from Thomas Drive in East Troy to Buena Park Road in Waterford.

The project is entering it's second phase:

WisDOT WIS20 Construction Project



Stage 2: Early spring to late June



Reconstruct WIS20 (North Street) eastbound lanes from Stage 1 to County L. WIS20 will remain open and utilize the existing WIS20 westbound lanes.

Mill and overlay pavement on WIS83 (Northwest Hwy) near intersection with WIS20. Road will remain open and utilize flagging.

I-43 southbound entrance and I-43 northbound exit ramps will be closed and WIS20 access will be detoured. WIS20 /County ES intersection work is tentatively scheduled for early May

Work will be completed during a 21-day full closure of the southern leg of County ES (Main St). A County ES southern leg closure update will be sent out when we know the details on schedule of the work and weather forecast.

