Safety becomes top of mind as more cyclists take to the roads

As the weather is warming up, more people are using a bike as their main source of transportation.

According to a nonprofit organization called People for Bikes, 1 in 10 Americans picked up a bike for the first time last year, and the popularity is expected to increase into 2021

Joshua Herman moved to Racine from Michigan. He said he rides his bike about five days a week. It’s his main source of transportation and for him, safety is top of mind.

“I worry all the time and my mom bought a safety vest for me, so I wear [it] at night,” said Herman.

According to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, last year bike crashes decrease about 20% from 2019.

“The goal to help to continue to make sure those numbers go down,” said Tanya Iverson, the head of Bike Safety for WisDOT.

Iverson said most of the crashes occur on warm wearer days and at night.

“Red flashing lights, so that drivers can see the bicyclists on the roadway but also bicyclists should wear light-colored clothing or reflective gear,” said Iverson.

While more cyclists are out enjoying the weather, Iverson said it’s important for everyone sharing the roadway to look out for one another.

“We all have a responsibility and making sure that bicycling is safe drivers and bicyclists cars should slow down bicyclists should be seen,” said Iverson.

