Road closures to take place on Saturday for Milwaukee Marathon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Marathon is taking place this year on Saturday, April 13th and there will be road closures throughout the day on Saturday to accommodate the runners.

The route will impact traffic and parking on Kinnickinnic Ave., Russell Ave., and Oklahoma Ave., with the finish line located at Humboldt Park.

Road closures will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and continue until around 1 p.m. There will also be temporary “NO PARKING – TOW AWAY ZONE” signs that will be along the route.

Here is a list of the road closures and times:

