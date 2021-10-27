Road closure coming to CR H in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — On November 1st a section of CR H in Kewaskum will be closed as crews with the Washington County Highway Department replace a bridge over the Milwaukee River.

David and Cathy Schaefer’s home is located next to the bridge. It has been in their family for generations. They said on the weekends, the park gets packed with hikers heading out on the Ice Age Trail.

"There’s a lot of hikers on the Ice Age Trail and a lot of traffic so with the new bridge they are going to put a path on the south side, that will be really good cause right now they walk across the bridge on the highway there and it’s really dangerous," said Cathy.

The Washington County Highway Department is working on widening the bridge and adding a multi-use trail so hikers and snowmobiles can safely get across the bridge.

"A lot of farm equipment trucks and a lot of traffic is increasing quite a bit so this is kind of a bottleneck here, there are some safety issues with the hills and curves around it," said Dumke.

Dumke said over the years crews have made improvements to the bridge but the bridge has outrun its useful life.

A new signed detour will take drivers from US45 at CR H to HWY 28 then over to WIS 144.

